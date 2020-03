March 30 (Reuters) - Fresenius:

* FRESENIUS POSTPONES 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* NEW DATE WILL BE SPECIFIED AND COMMUNICATED AS SOON AS RELIABLE PLANNING IS POSSIBLE

* POSTPONEMENT OF THE RESOLUTIONS REGARDING THE APPROPRIATION OF NET INCOME 2019 AND THE PAYOUT OF THE DIVIDEND

* COMPANY WILL SET AND COMMUNICATE A NEW DATE AS SOON AS THE CONDITIONS FOR RELIABLE PLANNING AND SAFE EXECUTION OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ARE ONCE AGAIN IN PLACE