BRIEF-Fresenius Q4 EBIT Slightly Above Estimates At EUR 1.29 Bln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE & Co KGaA:

* Q4 REVENUE 9.3 BILLION EUR, UP 6% (VERSUS F’CAST 9.34 BILLION EUR)

* Q4 EBIT 1.29 BILLION EUR, UP 2% (VERSUS F’CAST 1.24 BILLION EUR)

* EXPECTS HEALTHY GROWTH IN 2020 AND CONFIRMS MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH TARGETS

* Q4 NET PROFIT 506 MILLION EUR, UP 3% (VERSUS F’CAST 483.14 MILLION EUR)

* NET INCOME, GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A 1% TO5% RANGE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FOR FY/20, FRESENIUS PROJECTS SALES GROWTH OF 4%TO 7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FY/20 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY EFFECTS FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK, SINCE IT IS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY THOSE

* FROM CURRENT PERSPECTIVE FRESENIUS DOES NOT EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS NET DEBT/EBITDA TO BE TOWARDS TOP-END OF SELF-IMPOSED TARGET CORRIDOR OF 3.0X TO 3.5X AT END OF 2020

* WILL PROPOSE TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 5% TO 0.84 EUR PER SHARE FOR FY/19