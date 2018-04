BRIEF-Fresenius says believes that Akorn lawsuit is without foundation

April 23 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se says:

* AKORN, INC. SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT AFTER ITS TERMINATION BY FRESENIUS

* FRESENIUS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS

* AMONG OTHERS, FRESENIUS’ INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION FOUND MATERIAL BREACHES OF FDA^1 DATA INTEGRITY REQUIREMENTS RELATING TO AKORN’S OPERATIONS. FRESENIUS WILL TAKE ALL NECESSARY AND APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO VIGOROUSLY CONTEST CLAIMS

* BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS Further company coverage: