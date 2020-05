BRIEF-Fresenius Says Impact Of Covid-19 On Outlook Cannot Be Assessed

May 6 (Reuters) - Fresenius:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUTLOOK CANNOT BE RELIABLY ASSESSED AT THIS TIME

* GROUP MAINTAINS ORIGINAL GUIDANCE, EXCLUDING COVID-19 EFFECTS

* WILL REVISIT GUIDANCE WHEN COMMUNICATING Q2 RESULTS

* KABI WITH EXPECTED DIP IN CHINA PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SPIKE IN DEMAND FOR DRUGS, DEVICES FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS IN EUROPE, U.S.

* HELIOS GERMANY SUPPORTED BY LAW TO EASE FINANCIAL BURDEN ON HOSPITALS

* HELIOS SPAIN’S SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION TO COMBAT COVID-19 FACES REIMBURSEMENT UNCERTAINTIES

* Q1 EBIT OF 1.125 BILLION EUR

* Q1 EBIT OF 1.125 BILLION EUR

* Q1 NET INCOME OF 465 MILLION EUR