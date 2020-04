BRIEF-Fresenius says it will increase supply of essential drugs

April 7 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :

* FRESENIUS KABI TAKES COMPREHENSIVE MEASURES TO INCREASE SUPPLY OF ESSENTIAL DRUGS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PRODUCTION OF CRITICAL DRUGS SCALED UP WITH PRIORITY SUPPLY FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS

* COMMITMENT TO PRICE STABILITY FOR ESSENTIAL DRUGS FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS DURING PANDEMIC

* FRESENIUS KABI WILL CONTINUE TO ALIGN ITS MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES TO THE DYNAMICALLY DEVELOPING DEMAND RESULTING FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FRESENIUS KABI IS RESPONDING TO THE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN WORLDWIDE DEMAND FOR ESSENTIAL DRUGS FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS, ESPECIALLY MEDICINES USED FOR SEDATION SUCH AS PROPOFOL AND PAIN MANAGEMENT DRUGS

* THE COMPANY IS MAXIMIZING SUPPLY WITH ALL COMPATIBLE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY NOW DEDICATED TO THESE VITAL DRUGS

