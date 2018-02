BRIEF-Fresenius SE eyes strong 2018 growth; confirms 2020 profit, sales goals​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED BREACHES OF FDA DATA INTEGRITY REQUIREMENTS AT AKORN, INC.; FRESENIUS AIMS AT STRONG GROWTH IN 2018 AND CONFIRMS MID-TERM GROWTH TARGETS

* DIVIDEND 0.75 EURPER SHARE VERSUS 0.62 EURPER SHARE YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍FRESENIUS AIMS AT STRONG GROWTH IN 2018 AND CONFIRMS MID-TERM GROWTH TARGETS​

* SAYS ‍GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 15% (16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR33,886 MILLION (2016: EUR29,471 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 6%. ACQUISITIONS CONTRIBUTED 10%, CURRENCY TRANSLATION HAD AN IMPACT OF -1%​

* SAYS ‍ADJUSTED GROUP EBIT^1 INCREASED BY 14% (15% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR4,890 MILLION (2016: EUR4,302 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍GROUP EBITBEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS INCREASED BY 12% (14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR4,830 MILLION (2016: EUR4,302 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍ADJUSTED GROUP NET INCOME^2,3 INCREASED BY 19% (21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR1,859 MILLION (2016: EUR1,560 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE^2,3 INCREASED BY 18% (19% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR3.35 (2016: EUR2.85)​

* SAYS ‍GROUP NET INCOME^2,4 BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS INCREASED BY 16% (18% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR1,816 MILLION (2016: EUR1,560 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE^2,4 BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS INCREASED BY 15% (16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR3.28 (2016: EUR2.85)​

* SAYS ‍GROUP NET INCOME^2 INCREASED BY 16% (18% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR1,814 MILLION (2016: EUR1,560 MILLION)​

* SAYS ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE^2 INCREASED BY 15% (16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO EUR3.27 (2016: EUR2.85)​

* SAYS ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD A DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 21% TO EUR0.75 PER SHARE (2016: EUR0.62)​

* SAYS ‍FOR 2018, FRESENIUS PROJECTS SALES GROWTH^5 OF 5% TO 8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* SAYS ‍NET INCOME^2,6 IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY 6% TO 9% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* SAYS ‍GROUP GUIDANCE 2018 IS EXCLUDING PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF AKORN AND NXSTAGE​

* SAYS ‍CONFIRMS 2020 MID-TERM GROWTH TARGETS​

* SAYS ‍GROUP SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW WITH A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) IN RANGE OF 7.1% TO 10.3%​

* SAYS ‍GROUP SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW WITH A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR) IN RANGE OF 7.1% TO 10.3%​

* SAYS ‍GROUP NET INCOME^2 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE WITH A CAGR IN RANGE OF 8.3% TO 12.6%​