BRIEF-Fresenius Sees No Impact Of COVID-19 On Dividend Payments

May 6 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA:

* AKORN DAMAGES CLAIMS: EXPECTS DELAWARE COURT DECISION IMMINENTLY - CONF CALL

* HELIOS SPAIN: TREATED AROUND 13% OF SPANISH COVID-19 INPATIENTS - CONF CALL

* DUE TO PANDEMIC, WE MAY SEE SOME CAPEX PROJECTS DELAYED, FOR EXAMPLE FROM THIS YEAR INTO THE NEXT - CONF CALL

* WILL LIKELY SEE LOWER INVESTMENT SPENDING AS WE GO THROUGH THE YEAR - CONF CALL

* ISSUING EQUITY IS NOT AN OPTION THAT WE ARE CONTEMPLATING - CONF CALL

* SEES NO IMPACT ON DIVIDEND PAYMENTS - CONF CALL