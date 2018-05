May 1 (Reuters) - Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc:

* FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q1 SALES $1.106 BILLION VERSUS $1.032 BILLION

* INCREASE IN QTRLY NET SALES WAS RESULT OF HIGHER NET SALES IN COMPANY'S OTHER FRESH PRODUCE AND BANANA BUSINESS SEGMENTS