BRIEF-Frey FY Current Operating Income Grows To 29.0 Million Euros

March 9 (Reuters) - FREY SA:

* FREY SA SAYS FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME: € 29.0 MILLION (+59%)

* FREY SA SAYS FY OCCUPANCY RATE: 97.7%.

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 49.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 69.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FREY SA SAYS TRIPLE NET EPRA NET ASSET VALUE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 WAS €778.6 MILLION, UP 29% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2018 (€601.8 MILLION)

* FY RECURRING OPERATING RESULT EUR 29.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, FREY HAS NOT IDENTIFIED ANY SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS 2020 BUSINESS PLAN (ACTIVITY AND ATTENDANCE, DELIVERIES, SITE LAUNCHES, ETC.)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HOWEVER, THE GROUP IS NOT IN POSITION TO ENSURE THAT SUCH AN IMPACT CAN BE EXCLUDED, IN PARTICULAR IN EVENT OF IMPLEMENTATION OF EXTENDED HEALTH CONTAINMENT MEASURES IN FRANCE OR IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE GROUP IS PRESENT (SPAIN AND PORTUGAL) Source text: bit.ly/38x3KjF Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)