Oct 18(Reuters) - Fringe81 Co Ltd

* Says it plans to transfer product and Kansai branch related business to a Tokyo-based new unit and an Osaka-based new unit respectively

* Says the two new units will be established on Dec. 28 and will be capitalized at 10 million yen and 5 million yen respectively

* Says business transfer effective Dec. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qbJq2e

