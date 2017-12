Dec 28 (Reuters) - Fritz Nols Ag:

* ‍FRITZ NOLS AG: NEW STRATEGIC FOCUS IN NEW GENERATION OF CRYPTO CURRENCIES​

* ‍WILL LAUNCH STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNIT “CRYPTOCURRENCIES” NEXT YEAR IN 2018​

* EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR INITIAL PLACEMENT FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY AETERNUM COIN HAS BEEN SECURED​

* ‍FIRST ISSUE VOLUME AMOUNTS TO 100 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍AETERNUM COIN IS EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN Q2 OF 2018 ON A LEADING CRYPTO EXCHANGE AFTER INITIAL COIN OFFER HAS BEEN COMPLETED​

* ‍SO FAR AETERNUM COINS WITH A VALUE OF MORE THAN 1 MILLION EURO HAVE BEEN PLACED AT 0.75 EURO PER COIN​

* ‍OFFICIAL ICO STARTS ON JANUARY 1ST, 2018 WITH ISSUE PRICE OF 1 EURO PER COIN​

* ‍HAS A BINDING OPTION TO ACQUIRE 30% OF SHARES OF INITIATOR OF AETERNUM COIN WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS​