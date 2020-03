March 11 (Reuters) - Friulchem SpA:

* BUYS 13% OF PHARMABBIE INC

* TO BUY 781.250 SHARES FOR USD 1.5 MLN FOR 13% OF PHARMABBIE

* PHARMABBIE IS AMERICAN COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN DEVELOPMENT OF VETERINARY DRUGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)