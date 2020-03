BRIEF-Friwo Says FY EBIT AT MINUS EUR 15.6 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Friwo AG:

* FURTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2020 IS HEAVILY DEPENDENT ON THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* FY EBIT AT MINUS EUR 15.6 MILLION, INCLUDING EUR 11 MILLION ONE-TIME AND SPECIAL EXPENSES FOR THE TRANSFORMATION

* FY GROUP SALES AT EUR 95.8 MILLION • EBIT AT MINUS 15.6 MILLION EUROS

* GLOBAL IMPACT OF THE GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS SO FAR BEEN MODERATE

* SYNDICATED LOAN AGREED WITH GERMAN BANKS BY THE END OF 2022

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAXES OF EUR -11.3 MILLION (2018: EUR 5.3 MILLION).

* NEW FINANCING CONCEPT PROVIDES FOR NO DIVIDEND PAYMENTS BY THE END OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)