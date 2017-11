Nov 7 (Reuters) - FROMAGERIES BEL SA:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 TOTALED EUR 2,513 MILLION, UP 15.3%​

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS ITS OPERATING MARGIN TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY IN H2 2017​

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS RAW MATERIAL PRICES TO RISE AGAIN IN 2018​