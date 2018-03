March 9 (Reuters) - FROMAGERIES BEL SA:

* FY SALES EUR 3.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.94 BILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 180 MILLION VERSUS EUR 213 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS NET PROFIT DECLINES 15.6% AGAINST A BACKDROP OF RISING DAIRY RAW MATERIAL PRICES ‍​

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 215 MILLION VERSUS EUR 298 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF €7.00 PER SHARE, WITH AN EXDIVIDEND DATE ON MAY 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)