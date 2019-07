July 4 (Reuters) - Froneri:

* FRONERI ENTERS ISRAEL WITH ACQUISITION OF NESTLÉ ICE CREAM BUSINESS

* FRONERI HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE NOGA ICE CREAMS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

* FRONERI HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXISTING MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD BUSINESS