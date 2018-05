May 8 (Reuters) - Front Yard Residential Corp:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RENTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 14% TO $39.8 MILLION COMPARED TO $34.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017

* QTRLY FULL-COMPANY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE