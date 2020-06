June 29 (Reuters) - Front Yard Residential Corp:

* FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL SAYS ON JUNE 26, CO AND UNITS, AMENDED TERMS OF REPURCHASE FACILITY WITH CREDIT SUISSE - SEC FILING

* FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL SAYS AS PER AMENDMENT, BORROWING CAPACITY REDUCED TO $200 MILLION FROM $250 MILLION