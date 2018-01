BRIEF-Frontera Announces Operational Update

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp:

* FRONTERA ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - ‍ ACHIEVED EXIT RATE PRODUCTION, AFTER ROYALTIES AND INTERNAL CONSUMPTION, OF 71,015 BOE/D AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO DELIVER AVERAGE Q1 2018 PRODUCTION OF 70,000 TO 72,000 BOE/D, AFTER ROYALTIES AND INTERNAL CONSUMPTION​

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO HAVE AT LEAST NINE ACTIVE RIGS OPERATING THROUGHOUT Q1 OF 2018​

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - ‍ANTICIPATES DRILLING, OR TO COMMENCE DRILLING, BETWEEN 40 AND 50 WELLS DURING Q1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: