BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp
* Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd
* Frontera Energy Corp - consideration for acquisition will be $225 million in cash
* Frontera Energy Corp - signed an agreement to acquire outstanding 36.36 percent ownership of Pacific Midstream Limited
* Frontera Energy Corp - enters agreement with International Finance Corporation and funds related to International Finance Corporation
* Frontera energy corp - following acquisition, Frontera will own 100 percent of PML