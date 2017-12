BRIEF-Frontera Energy Corp Says Richard Herbert Appointed To Board Of Directors

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp:

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - RICHARD HERBERT APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - BOARD HAS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE EXIT 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN 70,000 AND 75,000 BOE/D

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO BE TOWARDS LOW END OF ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE OF $250 TO $300 MILLION FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: