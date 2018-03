BRIEF-Frontera Qtrly Basic Loss Per Share $0.65

March 28 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp:

* FRONTERA DELIVERS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON RESERVES

* IN QUARTER, COMPANY MET OR EXCEEDED ITS 2017 GUIDANCE TARGETS, WITH EXIT RATE PRODUCTION OF 71,015 BOE/D

* FRONTERA ENERGY - QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* QTRLY TOTAL OIL AND LIQUIDS PRODUCTION 59,131 BBL/D VERSUS 65,641 BBL/D IN Q3

* QTRLY TOTAL NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION 5,314 BOE/D VERSUS 5,427 BOE/D IN Q3

* QTRLY TOTAL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 64,445 BOE/D VERSUS 71,068 BOE/D IN Q3

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES 335 MILLION VERSUS 270 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.60, REVENUE VIEW $301.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S