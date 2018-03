BRIEF-Frontera Sees 2018 Average Annual Net Production After Royalties 65,000 boe/d To 70,000 boe/d

March 28 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp:

* FRONTERA PROVIDES Q1 2018 OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND 2018 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE INFORMATION

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP SEES 2018 AVERAGE ANNUAL NET PRODUCTION AFTER ROYALTIES 65,000 BOE/D TO 70,000 BOE/D

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET $450 MILLION - $500 MILLION

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBER RICHARD HERBERT AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - SEES 2018 PRODUCTION COST $12.00/BOE TO $14.00/BOE

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - HERBERT WILL REPLACE BARRY LARSON AS CEO

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018, DAVID DYCK WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - SEES 2018 TRANSPORTATION COST $12.50/BOE TO $14.50/BOE

* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - CONCURRENT WITH HIS APPOINTMENT AS CEO, HERBERT HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: