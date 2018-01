Jan 17 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP LLC COMMENTS ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO OBSIDIAN ENERGY

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL - BELIEVES “SIGNIFICANT OVERHAUL” OF OBSIDIAN IS NECESSARY, INCLUDING STREAMLINING OF PORTFOLIO VIA DISPOSITIONS

* FRONTFOUR - CONSIDERING SEEKING CHANGES TO COMPOSITION OF OBSIDIAN BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING