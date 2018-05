May 1 (Reuters) - Frontfour Capital Group Llc & Affiliates

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP LLC & AFFILIATES-DETERMINED TO WITHDRAW ITS SLATE OF NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ILG INC AT ANNUAL MEETING

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP LLC & AFFILIATES- SUPPORTS THE ACQUISITION OF ILG BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS Source text - bit.ly/2FzoQPY Further company coverage: