March 15 (Reuters) - Ilg Inc:

* FRONTFOUR ISSUES PUBLIC LETTER TO ILG BOARD

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP SAYS TOGETHER WITH ITS AFFILIATES HAS NOMINATED FOUR DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ILG’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP SAYS "‍CONCERNED" WITH MANNER IN WHICH CO DISCLOSED STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS​