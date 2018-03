March 20 (Reuters) - Obsidian Energy Ltd:

* FRONTFOUR RELEASES LETTER TO OBSIDIAN SHAREHOLDERS

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP - ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR BOARD CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT OBSIDIAN’S 2018 AGM

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP - OBSIDIAN'S ALBERTA VIKING AND PEACE RIVER ASSETS ARE NON-CORE & SHOULD BE MONETIZED