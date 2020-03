March 18 (Reuters) - Frontier Capital Group Ltd:

* FRONTIER CAPITAL GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE SUSPENSION OF GAMING OPERATIONS

* OPERATIONS AT STOTSENBERG HOTEL CONTINUE & UNAFFECTED BY SUSPENSION

* SUSPENSION IS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT OF 14 APRIL/UNTIL GOVERNMENT DECLARES COVID-19 SITUATION UNDER CONTROL OR EXTENDED QUARANTINE