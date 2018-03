Frontier Communications Corp:

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES $1.6 BILLION SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES OFFERING

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS - INTENDS TO OFFER, IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION, $1.6 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SECOND LIEN SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* FRONTIER - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR OFFERS TO BUY FOR CASH SOME SENIOR NOTES