BRIEF-Frontier developments invests in Frontier Developments

July 28 (Reuters) - Frontier Developments Plc

* TENCENT, CHINA'S LARGEST VIDEO GAME DEVELOPER, INVESTS IN FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS

* FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC SAYS TENCENT HAS SUBSCRIBED FOR 3.4 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY AT A PRICE OF 523.2 PENCE PER SHARE

* CO HAS APPLIED TO THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE FOR THE NEW SHARES TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM

* FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS PLC SAYS NEW SHARES REPRESENT ABOUT 9.9% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY PRIOR TO ISSUE OF NEW SHARES, AND 9.0% AFTER ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

* INTENDS THAT THE PROCEEDS OF £17.7 MILLION WILL AUGMENT COMPANY'S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES Further company coverage: