March 23(Reuters) - Frontier Real Estate Investment Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent joint co-ownership interest of trust beneficial rights of Aichi Ken-based real estate from Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., for 9.3 billion yen

* Transaction date on March 28

* Says it will take out loans of 9 billion yen in total, on March 27, to fund the acquisition

