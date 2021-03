BRIEF-'Frothy' U.S. SPACs will leave some investors 'poorly', says LSE CEO

March 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC :

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP CEO DAVID SCHWIMMER SAYS SHIFT IN EURO SHARE TRADING FROM LONDON TO AMSTERDAM HAD BEEN “WELL TELEGRAPHED”

* LSE’S SCHWIMMER SAYS THERE IS “FROTH” IN U.S. SPACS MARKET, WILL END “POORLY” FOR SOME INVESTORS

* LSE’S SCHWIMMER SAYS SPACS HAVE A ROLE TO PLAY BUT INVESTORS SHOULD USE THEM THOUGHTFULLY AND CAREFULLY

* LSE’S SCHWIMMER SAYS LSE GROUP WILL KEEP OFFICES IN CANARY WHARF AND CITY OF LONDON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)