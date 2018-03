March 22 (Reuters) - Frp Holdings Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ-FRPH) ANNOUNCES CONTRACT TO SELL ITS INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9 MILLION

* FRP HOLDINGS INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND OR Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: