BRIEF-Frutarom Buys 70% Of Argentinian Flavors & Fragrances Group Meroar For $11.2 Mln

March 14 (Reuters) - Frutarom Industries Ltd:

* SECOND ACQUISITION FOR FRUTAROM IN 2018: FRUTAROM DEEPENS AND EXPANDS ITS PENETRATION INTO LATIN AMERICA IN THE FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCES ARENA

* FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍FRUTAROM ACQUIRES 70% OF ARGENTINIAN FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES GROUP MEROAR FOR US$ 11.2 MILLION​

* FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD - TRANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH BANK DEBT

* FRUTAROM INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍PURCHASE AGREEMENT INCLUDES AN OPTION TO PURCHASE BALANCE OF MEROAR'S SHARES​