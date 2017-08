Aug 15 (Reuters) - Frutarom Industries Ltd

* Fifth acquisition for Frutarom in 2017

* Frutarom Industries Ltd says has signed an agreement for purchase of 100% of shares of UK company Flavours and Essences for approximately US$ 19.5 million

* Frutarom Industries Ltd says transaction was completed upon signing and financed through bank debt