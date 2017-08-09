BRIEF-FS Investment qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06/share

Aug 9 (Reuters) - FS Investment Corp:
* Qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06 per share
* FSIC reports second quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for third quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FS Investment Corp qtrly net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.23 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016
* FS Investment Corp qtrly adjusted net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.24 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: