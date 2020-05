May 28 (Reuters) - FSA Group Ltd:

* RESTRUCTURED PARTS OF BUSINESS TO REDUCE COSTS

* REORGANISATION AS COVID-19 LED TO REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF NEW CALLERS SEEKING ASSISTANCE

* DO NOT BELIEVE INCREASE IN FY20 DOUBTFUL DEBTS PROVISION WILL MATERIALLY IMPACT EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE