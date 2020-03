BRIEF-FSD Pharma Takes Steps To Mitigate The Impact Of Covid-19 On Its Cannabis Production Facility In Cobourg, Ontario

March 23 (Reuters) - FSD Pharma Inc:

* FSD PHARMA TAKES STEPS TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS CANNABIS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN COBOURG, ONTARIO

* FSD PHARMA - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CO’S MANAGEMENT HAS IMPLEMENTED A SYSTEMATIC AND ORDERLY SCALE BACK OF FV PHARMA’S CULTIVATION OPERATIONS

* FSD PHARMA - IMPLEMENTED FURLOUGH POLICY FOR WORKFORCE, EXCEPT FOR CERTAIN PERSONNEL WORKING STAGGERED SHIFTS

* FSD PHARMA - ALSO CLOSED ITS FACILITY TO COLLABORATION PARTNERS AND CEASED THEIR OPERATIONS