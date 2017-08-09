FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FSIC reports Q2 loss per share of $0.06
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-FSIC reports Q2 loss per share of $0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Fs Investment Corp

* FSIC reports second quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for third quarter

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.23 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.24 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

