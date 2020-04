April 29 (Reuters) - FSM Holdings Ltd:

* FSM- MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF SINGAPORE CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF REVIEW ON MANPOWER OF MANUFACTURING PLANT IN SINGAPORE

* FSM HOLDINGS - MANUFACTURING PLANT IN MALAYSIA HAS RESUMED NORMAL OPERATION WITH FULL WORKFORCE STARTING FROM 29 APRIL

* FSM HOLDINGS LTD - “EXPECTED THAT ADVERSE IMPACTS BROUGHT BY COVID-19 ON GROUP’S BUSINESSES ARE INEVITABLE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: