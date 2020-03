March 27 (Reuters) -

* FSRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS DUE TO COVID-19

* FSRA - DEFERRING ISSUANCE OF INVOICES FOR F2020-21 OF FEE ASSESSMENTS PAYABLE, DEPOSIT INSURANCE RESERVE FUND PREMIUMS PAYABLE

* FSRA - INVOICES ALREADY ISSUED TO INSURANCE BROKERS FOR F2020-21 FEES ARE WITHDRAWN