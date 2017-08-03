BRIEF-FTAI Q2 loss per share $0.02‍​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc:

* FTAI reports second quarter 2017 results, dividend of $0.33 per common share

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc qtrly loss per share $0.02‍​

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc qtrly ‍total revenues $51.2 million versus $33.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $52.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: