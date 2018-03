March 26 (Reuters) - Federal Trade Commission:

* STATEMENT BY THE ACTING DIRECTOR OF FTC’S BUREAU OF CONSUMER PROTECTION REGARDING REPORTED CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES‍​

* FTC SAYS IT TAKES VERY SERIOUSLY RECENT PRESS REPORTS RAISING SUBSTANTIAL CONCERNS ABOUT THE PRIVACY PRACTICES OF FACEBOOK

* FTC SAYS CONFIRMING THAT IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION INTO THESE PRACTICES