March 19 (Reuters) - FTD Companies Inc:

* FTD COMPANIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DELAY IN THE RELEASE OF ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FTD COMPANIES - ‍DUE TO TIME REQUIRED TO PURSUE FINANCING INITIATIVES CO EXPERIENCED DELAY IN FILING FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: