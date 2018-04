April 25 (Reuters) - FTD Companies Inc:

* FTD COMPANIES, INC. NOMINATES MIR AAMIR FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FTD COMPANIES INC - CURRENT BOARD MEMBER DENNIS HOLT HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENT TO RETIRE, CONCURRENT WITH UPCOMING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)