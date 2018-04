April 2 (Reuters) - FTD Companies Inc:

* FTD COMPANIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $278.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $274.8 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $5.57‍​

* EXPECTS ITS RESULTS FOR FY WILL BE NEAR LOW END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE & ADJUSTED EBITDA

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $35 MILLION TO $40 MILLION