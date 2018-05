May 21 (Reuters) - FTE Networks Inc:

* FTE NETWORKS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* SEES 2018 NET REVENUE OF $350 MILLION

* COMBINED BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $460.7 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* COMBINED BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED APPROXIMATELY $26.7 MILLION FROM 2017 YEAR-END BACKLOG

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS $85.1 MILLION

* REITERATING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018