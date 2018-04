April 16 (Reuters) - FTI Profit SA:

* WINS TENDER FOR ACQUISITION OF DEBT PORTFOLIO OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE PLUS INTEREST OF 8.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO FUND ACQUISITION FROM OWN FUNDS, SIGN AGREEMENT BY APRIL 30

* ESTIMATED TIME OF DEBT COLLECTION FROM THE ABOVE PORTFOLIO IS ABOUT 5 YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)