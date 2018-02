BRIEF-FTS International Says Entered Into Credit Agreement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - FTS International Inc:

* FTS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO ASSET-BASED LENDING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* FTS INTERNATIONAL - ABL FACILITY PROVIDES FOR COMMITMENT OF UP TO $250.0 MILLION FOR REVOLVING CREDIT LOANS

* FTS INTERNATIONAL INC - ABL FACILITY HAS A FIVE-YEAR TERM, WITH AN INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF FEBRUARY 22, 2023

* FTS INTERNATIONAL - ABL FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $100.0 MILLION AT COMPANY'S OPTION IF LENDERS AGREE TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS