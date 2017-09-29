FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FTSE Russell announces results of FTSE annual country classification review‍​
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-FTSE Russell announces results of FTSE annual country classification review‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell-

* FTSE Russell announces results of FTSE annual country classification review‍​

* ‍FTSE Russell​ - Poland to be promoted to developed from advanced emerging

* FTSE Russell says Saudi Arabia will soon meet promotion criteria

* ‍FTSE Russell says Kuwait to be classified as secondary emerging ​

* FTSE Russell says China a-shares remain on watch list for possible inclusion as secondary emerging

* ‍FTSE Russell​ - iceland to be added to the watch list for possible inclusion as frontier market

* FTSE Russell says Saudi Arabia close to upgrade and will be assessed again in March 2018

* ‍FTSE Russell says Nigeria and Mongolia to drop off the watch list

* FTSE Russell says Romania on the watch list for possible reclassification from frontier to secondary emerging Source text: (bit.ly/2yNc9ig)

